International
Israeli soldier arrested after sharing sensitive military info with Iranian man posing as woman on Facebook
An Israeli soldier has been arrested and detained after he was busted for sharing sensitive military information with an Iranian man who posed as a woman on Facebook.
Iranian Observer reports that the Israeli soldier had photographed dozens of Iron Dome batteries and sent them to a young Iranian woman who seduced him on Facebook.
However, the ‘woman’ turned out to be a man who was gathering intelligence for the the Iranian military as it prepares for an all out bombardment of Israeli locations.
The news outlet which posted the revelation on its official X handle wrote:
“The reported incident involving an Israeli soldier sharing sensitive military information with someone posing as a young Iranian woman on Facebook is deeply concerning.
“It highlights the potential risks associated with social engineering tactics and the need for heightened vigilance when it comes to cybersecurity, especially in sensitive military contexts.”
