Over 70 killed as Israeli forces bomb homes in Gaza

At least 70 people have been reported killed as Israeli forces conducted air raids on Gaza cities of Khan Younis, Rafah and Deir el-Balah, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry in a statement on Tuesday, the air raids conducted on Monday night came about “10 days after Israel started its retaliation against the deadly attacks on southern Israel by Hamas, the armed group that rules Gaza with casualty figure rising to above 1,400 people in Israel and more than 2,800 in Gaza.

A report by Al Jazeera states that “many of those killed in the latest Israeli air raids were those evacuated from Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip as ordered by Israel.”

“Ambulances are transporting the injured to already overcrowded hospitals, and we are told that many people are still trapped in the rubble of the targeted buildings, awaiting rescue,” the report said.

“Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for a ground offensive. We have seen troops continue to move towards the barrier fence with Gaza.

“We have seen armoured vehicles, tanks and lots of soldiers. They’re also using vessels from the sea with precision-guided munitions.

“However, right now, the big question is when this ground invasion operation will take place.”

