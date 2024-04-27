Sports
EPL: Chelsea fight back to draw at Villa; Man Utd, Liverpool also drop points
Chelsea came from two goals down to play a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in a Premier League clash on Saturday.
In a game of two halves, Noni Madueke was the hero for Chelsea as he scored to begin the fightback and then assisted Gallagher in netting the equaliser.
A Cucurella own goal had put the Blues behind in the fourth minute and Rogers added the second for Villa just before half time.
Mauricio Pochetinno’s side thought they had won the game when substitute Axel Disasi scored in added time, but VAR would later judge Benoit Badiashile to have committed a foul when winning the ball.
The result dents Aston Villa’s top four hopes.
Earlier in the day, Liverpool dropped points again as they were held to a 2-2 draw against West Ham in London.
Their title hopes are all but over, with Manchester City and Arsenal in pole position with few games left till the end of the season.
Manchester United also lost points after being held to a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Old Trafford.
Elsewhere, bottom club Sheffield United got relegated after a 5-1 thrashing by Newcastle United.
In the other Premier League clashes on Saturday, Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Luton Town 2-1, Fulham drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace while Everton pipped Brentford 1-0.
