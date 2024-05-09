Political party system in Nigeria has failed, Utomi says, speaks on formation of mega party

Political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has said that the political system in the country has failed and that the current parties cannot deliver the new Nigeria Nigerians desire.

Utomi, who was the presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress in the 2007 general elections, said this while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

He also spoke on efforts being made at forming a mega political party to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2027.

According to Utomi, the redemption of the country could not be achieved by the ruling APC, or any of the opposition parties.

He further said that the present political parties failed Nigerians and that they had not added value to nation-building.

According to him, the planned mega party is to disrupt the current political order and deliver that impactful leadership that the country truly deserves.

“It is precisely the reason I arrived in Nigeria yesterday (Wednesday) to continue that work (formation of mega party).

“I believe that the political party system in Nigeria has failed completely. Political parties are not democratic and they are not serving the purpose.

“Political parties and politicians of these parties cannot save Nigeria now. It is clear.

“The nature and the structure of our politics is such that even good people, when they enter these existing political parties, will play to their interests.”

Speaking further, Utomi noted that parochial culture has consumed civic culture in the country and this has affected the mindset of politicians.

Therefore, he said, a new political order must be birthed to get Nigeria out of the woods. Also, citizens and leaders must begin to do the right things to reposition the country.

“Nigeria must be saved by its citizens and this is precisely what I am advancing.

“We are talking about value-driven citizenship with integrity, work ethics, respect for the dignity of people, and regard for labour.

“We are created for others; we are not created for ourselves. A tree does not take benefit from the shades it creates.

“We want Nigerians to develop that mindset. Right now, the mindset that Nigerians have is me, myself, and I.

“Self-love is so consuming and that is why Nigerian politicians don’t act in the interest of the people or the state. They act so narrowly in their self-interests,” he said.

According to Utomi, in continuation of work to float the mega party, he would hold meetings in Lagos this week, and in Abuja next week before a news conference.

The political economist added that he hoped to achieve much with the mega-party talks before going back to the U.S.

He said groups that would come together to form the mega platform were two cohorts of politicians- the ‘mea culpa’ and ‘new value’ cohorts.

“The mea culpa cohort are politicians who have seen that what they did while in power had not helped Nigeria and are remorseful. And they are now willing to become part of the redemption initiative.

“There are also new Nigeria new value cohorts. This cohort will be working together, and they will include people from all these other political parties,” he said.

He added that some elder statesmen would also be brought into the fold.

Recall that Utomi had, in January 2024, said he had had conversations with leaders of some opposition parties on plans to form a new mega political party that would take power from the ruling APC in 2027.

He disclosed that he had held discussions with some of the presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections.

According to Utomi, the discussion was the possibility of bringing them and other opposition politicians together to form a new party.

