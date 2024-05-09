71-yr-old landlord impregnates tenant’s 14-yr-old daughter in Ogun

A 71-year-old landlord, simply identified as Adesina, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling and impregnating his tenant’s daughter at Akegbeyale Street in Ifesowapo Akute, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun state.

According to reports, the septuagenarian was caught having s3xual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl in the house bathroom.

The minor was said to have made her way to the house bathroom to take a shower, but the landlord a few minutes later barged into the same bathroom where he allegedly had s3xwith the minor.

He was reportedly caught in the act by some residents, leading to his arrest by Police operatives from Ajuwon divisional headquarters.

It was further gathered that when the father took the minor to the hospital for medical examination, it was discovered that she was already pregnant.

Omolola Odutola, the Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, while confirming the incident, said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

She said: “The landlord has been arrested and detained. The father reported that he was caught defiling his 14-year-old daughter in their bathroom in the morning. The teenager was taken to Tamara Hospital in Akute for a medical examination.

“However, the medical report further showed that that wasn’t a first-time act because the test showed that the teenager was already six weeks pregnant. The state CID in Eleweran will soon take up the matter for further investigation.”

