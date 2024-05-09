Lagos Court hands down 10-year sentence to man for child abuse, s3xual assault

In a landmark ruling, the Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, Lagos, has sentenced one Dele Johnson to 10 years in prison for indecent treatment of a child and s3xual assault.

Justice Rahmon Oshodi delivered the verdict on May 8, 2024, after a thorough examination of the evidence presented.

Johnson was found guilty on two counts of indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault, as stipulated in the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The victim, 17-year-old Hawawu Hammed, who lived with Johnson, was subjected to physical and s3xual abuse over a two-year period before the perpetrator was reported and arrested by the police.

During the trial, the prosecution, led by B.E. Okeowo, presented a robust case, and the victim testified, graphically describing the abuse and identifying Johnson as the perpetrator. Justice Oshodi condemned Johnson’s actions as “morally reprehensible and illegal,” noting that they occurred over an extended period before his arrest.

Although Johnson admitted guilt and accepted responsibility, Justice Oshodi sentenced him to 10 years in prison, with seven years for indecent treatment of a child and three years for sexual assault of a minor.

The sentences will run concurrently, and Johnson will be registered as a s3x offender in the Lagos State Sex Offender Register. He was immediately taken to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre to serve his sentence.

This verdict sends a strong message against child abuse and sexual assault, and it is a testament to the judiciary’s commitment to protecting the vulnerable and upholding justice.

