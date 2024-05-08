EFCC arrests 8 suspected internet fraudsters in Akwa Ibom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters in Akwa Ibom State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Wednesday the suspects were at the Osongama Extension area of the state on May 2.

He listed the items recovered from the suspects to include seven laptops, 13 smartphones, two wristwatches, and one router.

The statement read: “Operatives of Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC on Thursday, May 2, 2024, arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters in an early morning sting operation at Osong Ama Extension in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“They were arrested following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet fraud.

“Items recovered from them include seven laptops; 13 smartphones; two wristwatches and one router.

“The suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigations.”

