EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Sapele

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Sapele, Delta State.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the commission said the suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in computer- related fraud.

Items recovered from them include 12 exotic cars, laptops and phones

According to him, the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

