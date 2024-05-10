German police finds 190kg of cocaine hidden in banana crates

Police in Germany have discovered around 190 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden in banana crates in the western city of Hildesheim.

The State Criminal Police Office in the German state of Lower Saxony said on Friday the drugs have an estimated street value of around six million euros ($6.5 million).

The raid took place in mid-April and targeted an international drug trafficking effort.

Workers at the Hildesheim fruit business reportedly noticed unusual packages in a banana box while inspecting a large shipment of bananas prepared for a chain food retailer.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests businessman with consignments of cocaine at Enugu airport

Police officers and customs investigators in Hildesheim then spent three days searching several thousand boxes of bananas and discovered a total of 185 packages of cocaine.

According to the investigations, the banana shipment, which consisted of several containers, came from Colombia.

It had been imported via the port of Hamburg on a container ship in mid-April.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now