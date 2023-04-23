NDLEA arrests widower, divorcee with 17.5kg cocaine in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a widower, Ahmed Ariyibi, and a divorcee, Silifat Akanbi at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for alleged drug trafficking.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the suspects who were going for lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia were arrested for attempting to export 14.4 kilograms of cocaine concealed in lace and ankara fabrics.

According to him, Ariyibi was arrested at the screening point of airport Terminal 2 during outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers travelling from Lagos via Doha to Medina, Saudi Arabia, on April 20.

Babafemi said: “When the agency’s operatives checked his carry-on bag, four sets of white lace material with linings of substance that tested positive for cocaine weighing 11.50kg was discovered.

“The suspect who claimed to be a widower and an advertising practitioner said his original plan was to ingest the drugs.

“He, however, said that he changed his mind after failed attempts to swallow bitter cola, which he was using to practice the process.

“He is expected to be paid N1.8 million upon successful delivery of the consignment in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

“NDLEA officers at the Terminal 2 of the airport also arrested Mrs. Silifat Akanbi with 2.90 kilograms of cocaine on April 19.

“She was arrested during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers from Lagos via Doha to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“A search of her hand luggage led to the discovery of six sheets of cocaine weighing 2.90 kilograms concealed in ankara fabrics.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a divorcee and a trader who used to hawk clothes around the Awoyaya area of Ajah in Lagos State.

“Based on information in her statement, a follow-up operation that lasted through the night into the early hours of April 20 was carried out and the person, who recruited her, Alhaji Adebayo Adeola Wasiu, was arrested at No 28, Olateju Street, Mushin, Lagos.

“Wasiu is the managing director of B&T Travel Agency.”

