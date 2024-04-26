Tech
Thread moves to automatically filter out potentially offensive words from its app
Social media platform Threads, owned by Meta, will now automatically filter out potentially offensive words, phrases, or emoji posted by users on the app by default.
The safety feature known as the Hidden Words tool will be enabled by default in threads, and it will filter out potentially offensive information as well as irrelevant or boring stuff.
Users can also add additional terms, such “weight loss,” “assault,” or a pejorative term, that they would like to have filtered out. Go to “manage custom words and phrases” and enter any words or phrases you’re tired of seeing on Threads to add your own options.
Two further features that are being tested on the platform are quote controls and muting. With the first, you could choose to mute alerts for any interactions that occur with your postings.
The social media platform notes that users can turn Hidden Words on or off at any time, and additionally, Threads is testing the ability to mute notifications for interactions with your post.
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said in a post on Thursday that the new Hidden Words feature will be available on your “Following” and “For You” feeds in addition to search results, profiles, and comments on your posts.
