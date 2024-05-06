Politics
Crisis hits Edo Assembly as speaker suspends Shaibu’s allies
The Edo State House of Assembly was plunged into crisis on Monday following the suspension of three lawmakers by the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku.
The suspended members, all Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, are believed to be allies of the former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.
The trio were suspended over an alleged plot against the speaker.
However, the nature of the plot is still unclear.
However, the action has sparked accusations of a political witch hunt by the camp of the former deputy governor.
The suspended legislators are Okogbe Ojeneh Donald, (PDP), Akoko-Edo II, Addeh Emankhu Isibor, (APC), Esan North-East I and Iyamu Bright, (PDP), Orhionnwon II.
The House speaker while handing out the suspension order alleged that some persons brought native doctors into the House at midnight on Wednesday, May 1, to make some demonic incantations and dropped charms in the assembly complex.
READ ALSO: Edo Assembly goes ahead with impeachment move on Shaibu, to use newspaper notice
Agbebaku’s action was greeted with a rowdy session as the affected lawmakers kicked against their suspension.
“Mr speaker you do not have the right to unilaterally suspend any member (s) of the house.
“You must call for votes. Allow members vote on the matter”, the suspended legislators screamed as the speaker hurriedly adjourned sitting.
Shaibu and Speaker Agbebaku have been at odds since the former openly criticized Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration. This public disagreement has created a rift within the Edo PDP, with some members aligning with the Governor and others supporting the erstwhile Deputy Governor.
The suspension of the three lawmakers is likely to further escalate tensions within the Edo State House of Assembly. It remains to be seen how the other members will react to this development and whether there will be any attempts to overturn the Speaker’s decision.
