Edo Assembly goes ahead with impeachment move on Shaibu, to use newspaper notice

The Edo State House of Assembly has escalated tensions with Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu by accusing him of dodging an impeachment notice.

In an attempt to move the process forward, the assembly announced plans to serve the notice through newspaper publications.

This unprecedented move comes after what the assembly describe as Shaibu‘s refusal to acknowledge a previous attempt at personal service. Last week, the assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against Shaibu, with a petition signed by 21 out of the 24 members. The petition’s details remain undisclosed.

On Monday, Blessing Agbebaku, speaker of the house, addressed the alleged evasion. “The report that just got in by DHL is that he refused to acknowledge our service,” Agbebaku said. “He was asked to be served and respond back to this house within seven days.”

“Last week, there was an impeachment notice to be served on the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu,” he said.

“He was asked to be served and respond back to this house within seven days. The report that just got in by DHL is that he refused to acknowlege our service.

“By the powers vested in me by the members of this house, I hereby ask that the service be published on The Observer.

“The service should also be put on national dailies, not only on The Observer.”

With the alleged failed personal service, the assembly now plans to use “substituted service” by publishing the impeachment notice in Nigerian newspapers. This method is a legal alternative when personal service proves unsuccessful.

