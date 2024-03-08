Edo Dep Gov, Shaibu’s, kinsmen protest, warn against impeachment

Kinsmen of the embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, from Jattu in the Etsako West Local Government, on Thursday, trooped out to protest against the impeachment move initiated by the Edo State House of Assembly against him.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Peace Movement and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful, took to the streets in the early hours of Thursday, bearing placards.

Some of the inscriptions of the placards read: “We want peace in Edo State”; “Return the N500m bribe to Obaseki”; and “Shaibu is our Next Governor, no going back”; among others.

It will be recalled that the Edo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, commenced impeachment proceedings against Shaibu, accusing him of perjury and leaking government’s secrets.

The impeachment notice is the latest development in the rift between Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki over the governor’s successor.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Aminu Umosor, said they would mobilise the people of the state and the PDP to work against the party if the Assembly did not immediately drop the impeachment plan against Shaibu.

Umosor said: “The House of Assembly should drop this impeachment move against the deputy governor. He has not done anything that will warrant his being impeached. Governor Obaseki should also jettison this move as it will cause further rift in the party.”

Another protest leader, Gafata Emmanuel, said: “I must warn the legislators against this act because the protest will continue until Governor Obaseki and the lawmakers embrace peace.”

However, Shaibu’s Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana, said on Thursday that efforts were on to resolve the matter.

“The PDP as a party has stepped in as a family to resolve the matter. The umbrella is big enough to accommodate everyone,” Ebomhiana said.

The Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Charity Aiguobarueghian, while announcing the impeachment proceedings on Wednesday, said the action was based on a petition dated March 5, 2024, signed by 21 out of the 24 members of the House.

