Police arrests notorious cultist in Edo

Police operatives in Edo have arrested a suspected notorious cultist in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Benin.

He said men of the Fugar Police Division intercepted the 30-year-old suspect during a stop-and-search operation in the area.

According to him, the suspect was riding a Haojue motorcycle when he was arrested.

The spokesman added that one cut-to-size double-barrel gun and nine rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the suspect.

“The suspect has confessed to membership of Black Axe.

“He confessed that he was taking the gun to Auchi in Edo to meet some other secret cult members.

“The suspect, the gun, and the cartridges will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation,” Nwabuzor stated.

