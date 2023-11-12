Metro
Suspected cultists reportedly kill five in Rivers community
Suspected cultists reportedly killed five people at Odiemerenyi community of Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State on Sunday morning.
Residents of the community told journalists the criminals stormed the community at about 1:00 a.m. and started shooting sporadically.
They listed the victims as Charles Osu, Ogbobula Ejee, Eeje Idaowukwo, and two others.
READ ALSO: Suspected cultists kill two in UNIBEN
The residents alleged that the gangsters were members of a group led by one Gift David Okpolowu aka 2baba.
Okpolowu was declared wanted by the state police command in September over the murder of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) attached to the Ahoada police division, Bako Angbashim.
However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filing this report.
