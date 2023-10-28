Suspected cultists kill two in UNIBEN

Suspected cultists reportedly killed two people at the University of Benin, Edo State, on Friday.

An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday one of the victims was a 500-level student of the institution.

He added that three other students were also injured in the clash between two rival cult groups at the university.

The injured victims, according to him, are currently receiving treatment in a hospital on campus.

However, the university management and the state police command have not confirmed the incident at the time of filling this report.

