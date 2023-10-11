Suspected cultists shoot mechanic dead in Rivers

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have shot dead an automobile technician identified as John Okon in the Abakiliki/Nanka axis of Mile 1 in Diobu Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Reports have it that the incident happened at about 8:55 pm on Tuesday night when Okon was discussing with a lady in his car.

According to a source, who spoke under anonymity, the mechanic and his female companion were still in the vehicle when about three gunmen arrived at the scene and shot him in the head and ran away.

He stated: “So when that happened there was confusion and serious panic in the area. People living there and those passing took to their heels.”

He added that the lady the victim was with fled to safety when he was shot.

READ ALSO: Ogun govt to enact law for death penalty on cultists

The Commander of a local vigilante group, Prince Amatari, however, said the victim was killed in a red Wagon Golf car.

Amatari stated: “So when that happened there was confusion and serious panic in the area. People living there and those passing took to their heels.”

He added that the victim was killed in a red Wagon Golf car at Abakiliki by Nanka at about 9 pm when the assailants attacked him.

“Information available to us shows that John Okon was a mechanic whose workshop is at Illabuchi, while he resides at Iwofe.

“He was with a lady in the car when he was shot. And the place where he was shot has been his usual spot with the lady. The lady ran after he was shot,” he noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now