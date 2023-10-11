Police arrests teenager for raising false alarm on alleged male organ disappearance in Delta

Police operatives in Delta State have arrested one Sunday Ebube Linus for raising a false alarm over the alleged disappearance of his manhood.

The Public Relations Officer of Delta Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest on Wednesday via his X account cautioned the public against jungle justice as a way of dealing with criminals.

He wrote: “The 18-year-old suspect, Ebube Linus, on Sunday, 8th October 2023 at DBS Road Asaba, raised a false alarm that an old woman inside a tricycle touched him and his manhood (penis) disappeared.

“Over 100 misguided touts gathered and mobbed this woman, stripping her naked and beating her to a stupor to the point of almost killing her.

“The Command was contacted and the DPO GRA division Asaba led policemen to the scene, rescued the woman, and arrested the suspect who we later discovered that nothing was wrong with him, as his manhood is intact.

“Linus just lied against a poor woman, a mother, a daughter and a wife and now, the video of her being beaten and stripped naked is all over the internet.

“Does this make any sense? Why embark on self-help? Why jungle justice?”

