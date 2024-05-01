Metro
Police in Yobe arrests man for stabbing woman, stealing her phone
Operatives of the Yobe State Police Command have arrested one Sani Musa AKA (Regis Oga Soja) aged 22 years of Nayinawa ward, Damaturu, the Yobe State capital for allegedly stabbing a lady with a knife and snatched her cellphone.
Command PPRO, DSP Abdulkarim Dungus in an update titled: RE: Cellphone snatching / armed robbery and causing gravious hurt: The culprit was successfully arrested, stated that the Command Police Response Unit (Haba Maza) in a joint operation with the State Intelligent Department and personnel of C Divisional Police Headquarters apprehended the suspect who has been on the run for days.
According to the PPRO, “On 30th April 2024 at about 2330hrs, the Culprit was napped with his pants down in a hideout in possession of the snatched Cellphone, Itel A663LC / MTN Sim Card, and assorted charms, i.e talisman.
“The culprit unequivocally confessed to the commission of the crime when interviewed by Police Operatives.”
READ ALSO:Police arrests five suspected armed robbers in Niger
He stressed that, “No stone will be left unturned as the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, expressed relief and described the operation as effective, timely.”
The CP encouraged Officers and Men of the Command to maintain the tempo and make Yobe State a no hiding place for criminals.
He however, appreciated good members of the communities for their unwavering support in the fight against crimes and criminalities in the state.
Meanwhile, discrete investigation has commenced on the matter, and proactive measures are emplaced to avert future occurrence as the Command calls for collective efforts in this gesture.
By: Yemi Kanji
