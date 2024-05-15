Business
Nigeria’s oil output increases to 1.28mbpd for April, reclaims top position in Africa
Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production rose to 1.28 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has disclosed.
This is even as the country reclaimed the top position as Africa’s biggest producer.
According to the cartel, the production data was based on direct communication with Nigerian authorities.
OPEC receives data on crude oil production from two sources: direct communication — which is from member countries — and secondary communication, such as energy intelligence platforms.
According to OPEC in its latest monthly oil market report released on Tuesday, the current output signifies a 4.07 percent increase from the 1.23 million bpd recorded in March — also indicating the first month-on-month production growth in the year.
READ ALSO:Army recovers 1m litres of stolen crude oil in Rivers
Consequently, with the current volume of production, the oil-rich country reclaimed its position as the biggest oil producer in Africa, with Algeria taking second position with 907,000 bpd output.
Meanwhile, OPEC’s secondary sources put Nigeria’s crude production at 1.35 million bpd in April — a 3.15 percent fall from the 1.39 million bpd recorded in March.
Also, the global oil cartel said secondary sources disclosed “total OPEC-12 crude oil production averaged 26.58 mb/d in April 2024, 48 tb/d lower, m-o-m”.
“Crude oil output increased mainly in Congo and IR Iran, while production in Nigeria, Iraq and Venezuela decreased,” OPEC said.
“At the same time, total non-OPEC DoC crude oil production averaged 14.44 mb/d in April 2024, 198 tb/d lower, m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Bahrain, while production in Russia and Kazakhstan decreased.”
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...