Tech
YoLa fresh raises $7m funding to address supply chain challenges
Agritech startup YoLa Fresh, based in Morocco, has raised $7 million in pre-Series A funding to transform the supply chain that links smallholder farmers with traditional fruit and vegetable stores.
The Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), Algebra Ventures, E3 Capital, Janngo Capital, and Al Mada Ventures all led the funding round for Yola Fresh.
While YoLa Fresh, which was launched in 2023 by Youssef Mamou and Larbi Alaoui Belrhiti, aims to expand into additional markets, its main focus is Morocco, but the Maghreb startup plans to expand beyond the North African country in 2026.
The agritech company was founded in Morocco and claims to have collaborated with more than 1,000 merchants across the region. Additionally, the business says it has achieved a $1 million gross merchandise volume (GMV).
“Our system is anchored on delivering fresh produce at the right price in a timely manner,” Youssef Mamou, co-founder and co-CEO of Yola Fresh, tells AgFunderNews.
The venture, which finds inspiration from prosperous fresh produce marketplace companies worldwide, has quickly gained the support of investors, farmers, and retailers.
“The company’s focus on reducing food waste and improving the circumstances for both smallholders and retailers is our main driver for investing in its pre-Series A funding,” said Marieke Roestenberg, VC Manager at FMO.
