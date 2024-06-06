Former Meta engineer sues company alleging wrongful job termination

A former Meta Engineer, Ferras Hamad has filed a lawsuit against the tech giant, alleging that he was wrongfully fired for purporetedly “fixing” the censorship of pro-Palestinian information.

Hamad cited a pattern of bias by the corporation against employees who support Palestine in his claim that he was fired because of his handling of content linked to Palestine.

According to Hamad, Meta’s handling of content limiting the visibility of Palestinian Instagram personalities in feeds and searches was rife with procedural anomalies.

According to a report by Reuters, Hamad said that his removal in February was caused by a particular incident involving a brief video that showed a destroyed building in Gaza.

When Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza’s footage was mistakenly classified as offensive, Hamad learned of it. He received conflicting information about his ability to fix it before learning that he could.

In addition to outlining his reasons for termination, Hamad claimed in his lawsuit that Meta had deleted internal communications about family tragedies in Gaza.

He said that whereas workers who used the Israeli or Ukrainian flags in comparable circumstances were not given the same treatment, those who used the Palestinian flag emoji were looked into.

