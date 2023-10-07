News
Nigeria appeals for ceasefire as death toll in Israel-Palestine conflict hits 300
The Federal Government has appealed for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
In what has been described as an unprecedented attack, the Hamas militant group in the early hours of Saturday attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip and inflicted heavy casualties on the country.
At least 100 persons have been killed in Israel and over 200 in Palestine since the fight broke out between the two countries.
The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had earlier on Saturday described the attack as an invitation to war and mobilized troops for a total onslaught against his nation’s bitter enemies in the Middle East.
The United States President, Joe Biden, on Saturday evening, condemned the Hamas attack and pledged support for Israel in its latest war with Palestine.
In a statement issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, the federal government warned that the escalation of the conflict would result in an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population and urged both parties to exercise restraint and prioritise the safety of civilians.
READ ALSO: ‘Don’t join forces against Israel in Middle East conflict,’ CAN cautions Buhari
The statement read “The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the early hours of Saturday, October 7, 2023, and calls for de-escalation and ceasefire.
“The cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, that bears the brunt of every conflict.
“The Federal Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on both sides to exercise restraint, prioritise the safety of civilians and give room for humanitarian considerations.
“We are therefore calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...