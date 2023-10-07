Nigeria appeals for ceasefire as death toll in Israel-Palestine conflict hits 300

The Federal Government has appealed for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In what has been described as an unprecedented attack, the Hamas militant group in the early hours of Saturday attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip and inflicted heavy casualties on the country.

At least 100 persons have been killed in Israel and over 200 in Palestine since the fight broke out between the two countries.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had earlier on Saturday described the attack as an invitation to war and mobilized troops for a total onslaught against his nation’s bitter enemies in the Middle East.

The United States President, Joe Biden, on Saturday evening, condemned the Hamas attack and pledged support for Israel in its latest war with Palestine.

In a statement issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, the federal government warned that the escalation of the conflict would result in an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population and urged both parties to exercise restraint and prioritise the safety of civilians.

The statement read “The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the early hours of Saturday, October 7, 2023, and calls for de-escalation and ceasefire.

“The cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, that bears the brunt of every conflict.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on both sides to exercise restraint, prioritise the safety of civilians and give room for humanitarian considerations.

“We are therefore calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.”

