Football is magical, Spurs can still make top-four —Son

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has expressed confidence in his teammates as he says they could still finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Tottenham had experienced a rapid fall in recent weeks, and are currently on fifth spot in the table, seven points behind Aston Villa on fourth but with one game in hand.

In a chat with the club’s official website, Son stated that Spurs are capable of something “magical” in the final weeks of the season.

“Everyone wants to play in the Champions League. There are still three games to go, and we have to give it our all. We don’t know what will happen,” he said.

“Sometimes football can be magical. We have to continue to believe in our game, focus on match by match and give everything.

“In tough times, we must stick together. This is a good opportunity for us to become stronger together.

“When things go well, everything is easy. But in tough times, everyone has to do it together, and help each other.”

Tottenham will face Burnley on Saturday, and could cut down the gap in their race to secure a Champions League spot next season.

