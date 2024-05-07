Dortmund beat PSG to reach Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund have reached the UEFA Champions League final after holding on to beat Paris St-Germain in Paris on Tuesday night.

The German Bundesliga side won 2-0 on aggregate after Mats Hummels header sealed a 1-0 victory in the second leg.

Dortmund zoom into the final for first time since 2013, stopping PSG once again from securing their dream European title.

Read Also: Champions! Real Madrid win 36th La Liga title as Barcelona lose

It has been a fine run for Dortmund, who were supposedly the weakest in a group of death that had PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle.

But they survived the group stage and are now a win away from clinching the title.

They are set to face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final. Real and Bayern play their semi-final second leg clash in Spain on Wednesday.

The final will be at Wembley on Saturday, 1 June.

