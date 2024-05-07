Sports
Dortmund beat PSG to reach Champions League final
Borussia Dortmund have reached the UEFA Champions League final after holding on to beat Paris St-Germain in Paris on Tuesday night.
The German Bundesliga side won 2-0 on aggregate after Mats Hummels header sealed a 1-0 victory in the second leg.
Dortmund zoom into the final for first time since 2013, stopping PSG once again from securing their dream European title.
Read Also: Champions! Real Madrid win 36th La Liga title as Barcelona lose
It has been a fine run for Dortmund, who were supposedly the weakest in a group of death that had PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle.
But they survived the group stage and are now a win away from clinching the title.
They are set to face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final. Real and Bayern play their semi-final second leg clash in Spain on Wednesday.
The final will be at Wembley on Saturday, 1 June.
