Nigeria, Saudi Arabia to resume cargo flight operations – Keyamo
The Minister Of Aviation And Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said on Monday Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume cargo flight operations.
Keyamo disclosed this at the ministerial press briefing in Abuja to present the scorecard of President Bola Tinubu’administration’s one year in office.
This is coming on the heels of the expected resumption of commercial flights by Emirates Airline.
The minister said he just returned from Saudi Arabia where he met the country’s aviation minister.
He said cargo flights between the two countries would resume soon.
READ ALSO:Keyamo makes toll payment at airports compulsory for Tinubu, Shettima, others
Keyamo said: “I have good news for you from Saudi Arabia. I met my counterpart in Saudi Arabia and we have agreed to resume cargo flights.
“We have agreed that we are going to resume cargo flights between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. This has been suspended for long, but now cargo flights are back.”
Although the minister did not mention the specific date for the resumption of cargo flight services between the two nations, the development marks another positive move in the country’s relations with Middle East countries.
On May 23, Keyamo had said the diplomatic tussle between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which led to a visa ban on Nigerians has been resolved.
By: Babajide Okeowo
