International
EU imposes €200m fine, daily penalties on Hungary for systemic breach of asylum laws
The European Union’s highest court has slapped Hungary with a substantial fine of €200 million (approximately $216 million) and a daily penalty of €1 million for flagrantly violating the bloc’s asylum laws.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that Hungary has persistently failed to comply with EU regulations, despite a previous ruling in 2020 that mandated the country to adhere to international procedures for asylum seekers.
The ECJ stated that Hungary’s actions constitute a deliberate evasion of its obligations, leading to the systematic breach of EU asylum laws. The court’s decision comes after a lengthy legal battle, highlighting the EU’s commitment to upholding the principles of asylum and the rule of law within its member states.
Read also: 120 million people displaced by war, violence globally, UN Says
Hungary’s breach of EU asylum laws has resulted in the illegal deportation of migrants, raising concerns about the country’s disregard for human rights and international norms. The ECJ’s ruling serves as a strong rebuke to Hungary’s actions, emphasizing the importance of compliance with EU regulations and the protection of asylum seekers’ rights.
The fine and daily penalties imposed on Hungary are a significant step towards ensuring that member states respect the EU’s asylum laws and uphold the principles of human rights and dignity. The ruling also serves as a warning to other member states that failure to comply with EU regulations will result in consequences.
