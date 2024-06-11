International
Turkey slams Google with $14.8m fine over failure to meet hotel-search-related requirements
The Turkish competition authority said on that it decided to fine Google over its failure to fulfil obligations regarding a part of its local hotel-search-related requirements.
In response to the board’s concerns over fair competition with other local search engines, Google was penalized, the Competition Authority said in a written statement on June 10.
Beginning on April 15, the authority threatened to punish Google with five tenths of its 2023 revenues every day until it complied with the competition board’s rulings.
READ ALSO:Google reveals 2,500 internal records have been leaked, Algorithm Secrets disclosed
The board stated that the fine was assessed because hotel inquiries were not included in Google’s earlier steps to satisfy the competition authority’s concerns about local search services.
“Despite Google’s dominant position in the general search services market, it makes it difficult for competitors to operate and distorts competition in the local search services and accommodation price comparison services markets by preventing rival local search sites from entering its service,” the Competition Board (RK) said.
“In this context, the board has decided to terminate the daily administrative fine as of 21.05.2024 and to impose a total fine of approximately TL 482 million on Google as a sanction for not implementing the new designs for local search services in terms of hotel queries.”
