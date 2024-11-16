Connect with us

EU slams Meta with $840m fine for allowing abusive ads on Facebook  

Published

7 hours ago

on

The European Union (EU) has slammed Meta with fine for the sum of $840 million for violating its antitrust laws by automatically allowing abusive ads on its social media platform Facebook.

By imposing unfair trading restrictions on other classified ad providers that promote on its platforms, Meta was accused by the European Commission of abusing its dominating position.

“This is illegal under EU antitrust rules. Meta must now stop this behaviour,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner, in a statement.

READ ALSO: Meta reveals new ‘classifier tool’ which detects teens who lie about their age on Instagram  

This recent fine, which comes after a string of measures against Big Tech corporations, is one of the EU’s top ten antitrust penalties ever levied.

Meta declared its intention to appeal the ruling, claiming it misrepresents the European competitive landscape. Facebook users have the option to participate in Marketplace or not, and many choose not to. People actually use Facebook Marketplace because they choose to, not because they have to, according to Meta.

