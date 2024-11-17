T-Mobile confirms broad cyberattacks on its telecoms network linked to Chinese hackers

T-Mobile has acknowledged that its network was one of the compromised systems in a malicious Chinese cyber-espionage campaign that infiltrated several foreign and U.S. telecom firms.

The report published by Wall Street Journal quoting persons with knowledge of the situation did not reveal if T-Mobile had the technical means, such as logs, to determine what, if any, customer data was accessed or compromised.

The Journal added that hackers associated with a Chinese intelligence agency had gained access to T-Mobile as part of a months-long effort to eavesdrop on high-value intelligence targets’ mobile communications, though it did not specify the exact time of the incident.

T-Mobile said it was “closely monitoring this industry-wide attack, and at this time, T-Mobile systems and data have not been impacted in any significant way, and we have no evidence of impacts to customer information,” according to a statement shared with TechCrunch.

A number of intrusions targeting phone and internet providers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen (formerly CenturyLink), have been linked to T-Mobile, the most recent telecommunications business to be impacted by an infiltration in recent weeks.

