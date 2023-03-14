Nigerian govt recorded over 12m cyber attacks during presidential elections —Pantami

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed that it recorded 12.9 million cyberattacks during the elections from within and outside the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, disclosed this on Tuesday, noting that over 6.9 million attacks were recorded on election day alone.

Pantami commended the agencies charged with protecting the nation’s cyberspace for their efforts in successfully blocking these attacks.

Cybersecurity attacks, which pose a significant threat to the integrity of the democratic process, is a stark reminder of the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that threat intelligence revealed a significant increase in cyber threats in the lead-up to the elections, highlighting the need for constant vigilance and proactive measures to protect against cyber threats by government agencies.

Globally, cybersecurity has become an increasingly important issue, with governments and businesses alike facing the threat of cyberattacks.

