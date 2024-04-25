Nigerian govt meets health workers over demands

The Federal Government has met with members of the Joint Health Workers Unions (JOHESU) on their grievances.

The union was demanding adjustment of salary grade, payment of outstanding arrears, and the establishment of timelines for forming boards at tertiary health institutions, among others.

JOHESU is the umbrella body of health workers comprising the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria; the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals; the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, and Associated Institutions; and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions.

The health workers embarked on an indefinite strike in May last year to press home their demand.

They, however, suspended the strike in June following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

READ ALSO: Health workers counsel Tinubu against privatizing public hospitals

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, disclosed this on his X handle on Thursday.

He wrote: ““Building trust and confidence in our policies and programmes among various actors and stakeholders within the sector is important to the renewal of Nigeria’s health system. This involves respectfully engaging, listening, and seeking advice from health workers’ unions, civil society, and traditional and faith leaders for guidance on transforming our country’s healthcare system.

“This week, we engaged in productive discussions with representatives from major health unions, which collectively represent over 90 percent of the workforce under the umbrella of @JohesuNigeria as part of our ongoing consultative dialogue on pressing issues in the health sector.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now