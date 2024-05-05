Sports
Nigeria’s 4x400m relay team qualify for 2024 Olympics
The quartet of Chidi Okezie, Dubem Nwachukwu, Dubem Amene and Sikiru Adeyemi have sealed qualification for Nigeria for the men’s 4x400m relay ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.
The team have qualified after placing second in Heat 2 at the world athletics relays in Bahamas on Saturday, finishing second in a time of 3:01.70.
The result means the team picked one of the two automatic spots for the Paris Olympics.
Belgium won the race in a time of 3:00.09 while Jamaica had a time of 3:02.46 to place third.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s mixed relay team also clinched an automatic qualification for the games after finishing second in Heat 2 of their event.
Read Also: Nigerian govt salutes Super Falcons for securing Olympics ticket
The quartet of Samuel Ogazi, Ella Onojuwevwo, Chidi Okezie and Esther Elo Joseph finished the race in a time of 3:13.79, with the United States coming first in 3:11.52.
However, Justina Eyakpobeyan, Favour Ofili, Olayinka Olajide, and Tima Godbless missed out on securing automatic qualification as they placed third in Heat 1 of women’s 4x100m relays.
They will compete in the repechage round today (Sunday) for another chance to qualify for Olympics.
In the men’s 4x100m, the Nigerian team clocked a time of 38.47s to finish fourth in Heat 2.
France, Great Britain and Trinidad & Tobago placed first, second and third respectively.
