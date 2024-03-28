D’Tigress to battle Australia, France, Canada at Paris Olympics

Nigeria women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, have been drawn in Group B alongside Australia, France and Canada at this year’s Olympic Games.

The team, led by by Rena Wakama, will take on Australia in their opening Group B game at the competition.

The Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) confirmed the pairing on their website.

According to the schedule D’Tigress will face Australia on Monday, 29 July 2024.

On Thursday 1 August, the Nigerian team will take on France in their second game before ending the group fixtures against Canada on Sunday 4 August.

D’Tigress are heading to their third appearance at the Olympic games.

They made their debut at the games in Athens 2004 before a second appearance at Tokyo 2020.

In their two previous outings at the games D’Tigress failed to go beyond the group stages.

