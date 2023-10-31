Sports
Super Falcons thrash Ethiopia to reach third round of Olympic qualifiers
Nigeria women’s senior football team, the Super Falcons have advanced to the third round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games billed to hold in Paris.
The Nigerian women thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 in the second leg of their second round tie in Abuja on Tuesday.
A brace from Rasheedat Ajibade and a goal each from Uchenna Kanu and Asisat Oshoala, sealed the win for Nigeria.
Read Also: NFF chief calls for massive fan support for Super Falcons ahead Ethiopia clash
The Super Falcons picked the third round ticket with a 5-1 aggregate victory, having held the Ethiopians to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Addis Ababa last week.
The Falcons will now meet the winner between Uganda and Cameroon in the third round.
The last time the Falcons played at the Olympics was at Beijing 2008, since then they have missed three straight editions.
