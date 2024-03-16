Downward movement for Super Falcons in FIFA rankings as Spain remain top

Nigeria senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons experienced a downward movement in the most recent FIFA rankings.

The rankings released on the website of the football governing body saw the Nine-time African champions drop two spots in ranking.

The Falcons dropped from 32nd to 34th position but remained in first spot among Africa teams.

Reigning African champions, the Banyana Banyana of South Africa, who occupy second position on the continent, moved up one place in the world rankings to 51st.

Morocco are third in Africa and occupy 58th position in the world, followed by the Copper Queens of Zambia who moved an impressive five spots to position 65.

Meanwhile, world champions, Spain retained their spot at the summit in the global rankings, foloowed by England, France and USA.

