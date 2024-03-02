Sports
Ex-Falcons goalkeeper dies after battling breast cancer for 8yrs
After battling with breast cancer for eight years, a former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, has given up the ghost.
The sad news was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) through its X handle on Saturday.
“We are sad to hear of the passing of former Super Falcons goal keeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni after an eight-year battle with cancer,” the NFF wrote.
Read Also: Nigeria's Super Falcons face S'Africa in April for Olympic ticket
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”
We are sad to hear of the passing of former @NGSuper_Falcons goal keeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni after an eight-year battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May her gentle soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/2l8cxygzrD
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) March 2, 2024
Reports say that Aluko was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2017 and was given the all-clear a year later after undergoing treatment and a mastectomy.
She was again diagnosed with the disease in January 2019 and underwent 10 chemotherapy sessions before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Aluko, who played for the Falconets, Rivers Angel, Ekiti Babes, Sunshine Queens, Olgar Queens, FCT Babes, and Makbet Queens, was aged 30.
