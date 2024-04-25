Xavi makes u-turn, to continue as Barca manager until 2025

Barcelona manager Xavi has made a u-turn in his decision to leave, as he will now be continuing as manager at the club until 2025.

The 44-year-old former player had announced in January that he would stepping down at the end of the season.

But, with president Joan Laporta keen for him to remain, the former Spain midfielder has chosen to stay.

Xavi took charge in November 2021 after leaving Qatari club Al Sadd and guided Barca to the Spanish title in his first full season in charge in 2022-23.

Barcelona exited the Champions League last week following a quarter-final defeat by Paris St-Germain.

Recall that Xavi announced he was leaving after their defeat by Villarreal, but since that moment, the team’s results improved.

They had gone 10 games unbeaten in the league before losing 3-2 at Real Madrid on Sunday.

Barcelona are currently 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid with six games left to play.

