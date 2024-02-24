Barcelona thrash Getafe to go second in La Liga

Barcelona sealed a 4-0 victory over Getafe in a La Liga encounter at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Raphinha opened the scoring for the hosts, with Joao Felix, adding the second just after the break.

Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez rounded off the scoring for Xavi’s side in the 61st and 91st minutes respectively.

It has been a fine run for Barcelona im recent times as they have won four and drawn one in their last five league games.

Barca now sit five points behind leaders Real Madrid and they are one point ahead of third-placed Girona.

Both Real and Girona have a game in hand on Barcelona. The former face Sevilla on Sunday while the latter take on Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

