D’Tigers suffer another Afrobasket setback with defeat to Uganda

Nigeria men’s basketball team D’Tigers are having a poor start to their FIBA Afrobasket campaign.

Having began with a defeat to Libya on Friday night, the Nigerian team failed to redeem their race against Uganda on Saturday.

D’Tigers suffered yet another defeat at the ongoinh 2025 qualifiers after losing 72-62 to Uganda.

It was their second Group B game and only nine players are representing Nigeria so far in the series, as the team had come unprepared.

The first window of the qualifying series is taking place in Tunisia, and Saturday’s game saw Uganda come out tops in all the four quarters.

The East Africans took the first quarter 12-7 and also topped the second quarter 29-19.

In the third quarter, Uganda also finished top with 55 points to D’Tigers’ 44 before rounding off with the final score of 72-62.

D’Tigers will close the first qualifying window with a battle against group toppers Cape Verde on Sunday.

