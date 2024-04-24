X set to take on YouTube with launch of TV app for videos

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, is about to release the X TV app, which allows users to upload 1080p videos, cast videos, and access AI content and video search.

The app will have AI-powered topics that will arrange videos by topic and a trending video algorithm that will help users remain current with personalized popular material.

This development was announced on Tuesday by X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who stated that the new app will bring “real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs.”

As seen in a teaser video shared by Yaccarino, the app’s interface looks quite similar to YouTube‘s, and it was developed to take on the popular video streaming platform.

In a post shared on the micro-blogging site, Yaccarino confirmed that the video streaming app will be launched soon.

‘‘From the small screen to the big screen, X is changing everything. Soon, we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen.’’ She wrote on X.

When launched, users are expected to experience engaging content with features such as trending video algorithms, AI-powered topics, a cross-device experience, enhanced video search, and effortless casting, among others.

