Tech
YouTube reduces monetization eligibility criteria
YouTube, American leading video-sharing platform, has introduced a revised monetization eligibility criteria for the renowned YouTube Partner Program (YPP).
Previously, creators seeking monetization had to accumulate a minimum of 1,000 subscribers, along with either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days.
Under the newly introduced guidelines, however, creators can now qualify for monetization by meeting a minimum of 500 subscribers and uploading at least three public videos within the last 90 days.
In addition, the criteria include accumulating either 3,000 watch hours in the past year or 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days.
READ ALSO:YouTube users to receive warning for offensive comments. 2 other stories and trivia
The YouTube Partner Program, which launched in 2007, serves as a comprehensive partner initiative available to content creators worldwide, delivering unparalleled support, monetization opportunities, and various other benefits.
Created as part of Google’s commitment to empowering content creators, the program expanded its reach to include Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and Uganda in 2013, fostering a vibrant and diverse creator community in those regions.
YouTube’s decision to lower the eligibility criteria may reflects its commitment to attracting and retaining content creators on its platform.
This strategic move comes as competing platforms, such as TikTok and Twitter, are intensifying efforts to entice creators with attractive monetization features.
