US President, Biden, approves bill to ban TikTok if ByteDance refuses to sell

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has approved a bill that would ban Tiktok if its parent company, ByteDance, refuses to sell the social media platform.

The “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Application Act” was one of several measures pertaining to international aid that Biden signed a day after the Senate gave its approval.

The bill, which has now been signed into law, was rapidly approved by the House on a bipartisan basis and the Senate voted in favor of moving it ahead on Tuesday, 79–18.

ByteDance has nine months under the bill to sell TikTok, with an additional ninety days if a deal can be reached. App retailers would not be allowed to distribute TikTok in the United States if ByteDance didn’t sell the app.

READ ALSO:Tiktok reacts after move to ban app in US passes revised bill

However, TikTok reacted in a statement following Biden’s bill’s passage by saying that it would legally oppose the measure, potentially delaying the social networking app’s eventual sale or prohibition.

“This unconstitutional law is a TikTok ban, and we will challenge it in court,” the company said. “We believe the facts and the law are clearly on our side, and we will ultimately prevail. The fact is, we have invested billions of dollars to keep U.S. data safe and our platform free from outside influence and manipulation.

”This ban would devastate seven million businesses and silence 170 million Americans.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now