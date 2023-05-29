Biden congratulates Tinubu, reaffirms commitment to US-Nigeria relations

The United States President, Joe Biden, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu following his inauguration as Nigeria’s new leader.

Tinubu took over from ex-President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s leader at a colourful ceremony held at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday.

In a statement issued by the White House in Washington, Biden declared his readiness to work with the new government in Nigeria.

He also promised to strengthen the bond with the country under the new president’s watch.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President.

READ ALSO: US delegation, Rwandan president, Kagame arrive for Tinubu’s inauguration

“My administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and I look forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

“As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries. As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success.

“Elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs. And the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world,” the US leader stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now