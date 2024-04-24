NGX: Investors lose N673bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian equities market endured another bearish session on Wednesday as they lost N673 billion at the end of trading.

This followed the dip in the share value of MTNN, Transcorp Hotel, Oando and FBNH on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to N55.4 trillion from N56.1 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 98,121.30 from 99,311.54 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 20 stocks advanced, 19 declined, while 78 others remained unchanged in 7,907 deals.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria, Neimeth International Pharmaceutical, and The Initiate led other gainers with 10% growth each in share price to close at N1.21, N1.98, and N1.98 from their previous price of N1.10, N1.80, and N1.80 per share.

UPDC, CAP, and McNichol also increased their share prices by 9.90%, 9.90%, and 9.57% respectively.

On the flip side, MTN Nigeria Communications and Transcorp Hotels led other price decliners as they shed 10% each off their share prices to close at N201.60 and N87.93 from their previous N224.00 and N97.70 per share.

Oando, First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH), and Fidson Healthcare equally shed their share prices by 9.90%, 9.82%, and 9.75% respectively.

On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Holding Company traded 81.407 million shares valued at N2.9 billion in 444 deals followed by Zenith Bank which traded 46.156 million shares worth N1.69 billion in 650 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 41.600 million shares valued at N953.5 million in 717 deals.

On the value index, GTCO recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N2.93 billion in 444 deals followed by Zenith Bank which traded equities worth N1.69 billion in 650 deals.

UBA traded stocks worth N953 million in 717 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

