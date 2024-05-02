NGX: Flour Mill among top gainers as investors make N303bn

Investors in the Nigerian equities market went home with N303 billion after the bourse resumed from the Workers Day holiday on Thursday.

The Federal Government declared Wednesday a public holiday to mark the May Day celebration across the country.

The rise in market capitalization followed the growth in share prices of Presco Plc, Flour Mill, Sterling Bank, and Dangote Sugar, amongst others at the end of trading today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N55.8 trillion from N55.5 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Similarly, the NGX-All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 98,762.78 from 98,225.63 recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 28 stocks advanced, 14 declined, while 78 others remained unchanged in 8,446 deals.

Presco Plc and Flour Mill led other gainers with a 10% growth in share price to close at N229.90 and N33.55 from their previous prices of N209.00 and N30.50 per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors lose N154bn as equity market begins week on losing note

Sterling Bank and Dangote Sugar also raised their share prices by 9.98%, and 9.90% respectively.

On the flipside, NASCON led other price decliners as it shed 9.99% off its share price to close at N47.30 from the previous N52.55 per share.

UPL, OMATEK, and NEIMETH completed the list of losers in today’s trading with -9.29%, -9.21%, and -9.09% dip in their share price respectively.

On the volume index, Abbey Mortgage Bank traded 362.820 million shares valued at N907 million in 16 deals followed by Access Corporation which traded 54.466 million shares worth N954 million in 980 deals.

Veritas traded 38.748 million shares valued at N230.56 million in 103 deals.

Access Corp recorded the highest value for the day, trading stocks worth N954 million in 980 deals followed by Abbey Mortgage Bank which traded equities worth N907 million in 16 deals.

Nigerian Breweries traded stocks worth N802 million in 191 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now