NGX: Investors gain N26bn to halt losing trend

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N26 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the rise in share prices of Transcorp Hotel, Livestock, Tantalizer, Sunu Assurance, and others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N55.5 trillion from N55.4 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased from 98,121.30 to 98,169.30 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 16 stocks advanced, 23 declined while 83 others remained unchanged in 7,417 deals.

Transcorp Hotels led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N96.50 from the previous N87.93 per share.

Livestock Feeds, Tantalizers, and Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc also raised the share prices by 9.42%, 9.38%, and 7.44% respectively.

On the flip side, Sterling Financial Holdings led other price decliners as it shed 9.69% off its share price to close at N3.82 from its previous N4.23 per share.

Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), International Energy Insurance, and The Initiate completed the list of losers in today’s trading with 9.57%, 9.30%, and 9.09% cut in their share prices.

On the volume index, Zenith Bank traded 48.489 million shares valued at N1.77 billion in 577 deals followed by Access Holdings which traded 39.876 million shares worth N639.9 million in 732 deals.

Transcorp traded 28.473 million shares valued at N397.3 million in 267 deals.

On the value index, Zenith Bank recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N1.77 billion in 577 deals followed by MTN Nigeria which traded equities worth N1.03 billion in 355 deals.

Access Corp traded stocks worth N639 million in 732 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

