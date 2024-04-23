NGX: Stock market recovery short-lived as investors lose N199bn

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N199 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

Before Monday’s N70 billion gain, investors had endured over two weeks of consecutive bearish trading sessions.

Today’s loss followed the dip in the value of stocks like Honey Well Flour, FBNH, Oando and FTN Cocoa Processors, amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to N56.1 trillion from N56.3 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 99,311.54 from 99,665.05 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 16 stocks advanced, 24 declined, while 75 others remained unchanged in 7,324 deals.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N1.10 from its previous N1.00 per share.

Japaul Gold and Ventures, CAP, and Omatek Ventures also raised their share prices by 9.58%, 9.38%, and 9.21% respectively.

On the flip side, Honeywell Flour Mills led other price decliners as it shed 9.89% off its share price to close at N3.19 from its previous N3.54 per share.

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH), Oando, and FTN Cocoa Processors equally shed their share prices by 9.88%, 9.82%, and 9.40% respectively.

On the volume index, Transcorp traded 125.700 million shares valued at N1.8 billion in 467 deals followed by United Bank for Africa (UBA) which traded 55.486 million shares worth N1.27 billion in 685 deals.

Access Holdings traded 51.473 million shares valued at N883.2 million in 958 deals.

On the value index, Transcorp also recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N1.89 billion followed by UBA which traded equities worth N1.27 billion in 685 deals.

Access Corp traded stocks worth N833 million in 958 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

