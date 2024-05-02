London mourns 14-year-old British-Nigerian, Daniel Anjorin, killed in daytime sword attack

London is in shock following a violent incident on Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a 14-year-old British-Nigerian boy, Daniel Anjorin.

The teenager was reportedly attacked on his way to school in Hainault, east London, by a man wielding a sword.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the attack began shortly before 7 am. The suspect, a 36-year-old man, is alleged to have first collided with a building while driving a van, injuring a 33-year-old man. He then attacked another person inside a nearby residence before fatally injuring Anjorin.

“It’s with great sadness that one of those injured in this incident… has died from their injuries,” Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell from London’s Metropolitan Police told reporters at the scene.

“He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after.”

Police arrived on the scene within 12 minutes of the first call and attempted to subdue the suspect using tasers and pepper spray. Though officers sustained serious injuries during the struggle, the suspect managed to flee on foot. He was later apprehended by police a short distance away.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a post on his X account said, “such violence has no place on our streets.”

In an interview with LBC, Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Police Commissioner, said, “The first thing you have to say is for the parents involved, who’ve lost their 14-year-old, and that is just horrific, and it’s everyone’s worst nightmare.

“I’m sure we’re all thinking about them.”

Daniel Anjorin, a student at Bancroft’s School, was tragically pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital. The school, which also attended to Grace O’Malley-Kumar, a victim of a recent stabbing in Nottingham, expressed their deep sorrow for the loss of another young student.

The 36-year-old suspect remains in custody on suspicion of murder. The Metropolitan Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

This violent incident has shaken London and raised concerns about safety in the city. Tributes have poured in for Daniel Anjorin, who is remembered as a kind and gentle young man.

